Integrative Systems Unveils Cutting-Edge Iseries AS400 Solutions To Transform Business Operations

We specialize in providing comprehensive support, development, maintenance, and migration services tailored to suit your specific project requirements. There are key solutions offered for iSeries AS400 are RPG support, iSeries Integration, IBM i Modernization, Cloud Migration, EDI Services, and GUI for iSeries, etc.



AS400 Application Development: Comprehensive Capabilities and Features.

At Integrative Systems, strength is found in adeptness at developing applications for AS400 platforms, a cornerstone of technological proficiency. We provide a range of detailed services crafted exclusively for AS400, ensuring businesses maximize the capabilities and features of this robust system includes:

- Software development in RPG for IBM iSeries.

- Application development, support, and enhancements for IBM iSeries.

- Administration and support for third-party application systems.

- Use of RPG/400, SQL/400, and CL/400 for application development.

- Synon COOL/2e development.

- Change and enhancement of existing applications.



IBM iSeries Development Features:

How to Transform Business Operations with Integrative Systems



Integrativeï¿1⁄2s sole motive is to help you succeed first!



We help you get to your vision by empowering you with the right AS400 software. The in-house team of 100+ experienced and certified developers specializing in designing and developing high-end applications for diverse industries and sectors.



We have proven expertise in the IBM/AS400 platform, including RPG/400, AS/SET, J2EE, WebSphere, and Notes. We also take an empathetic approach to understanding our customers' IT problems and focus on identifying their root causes. The goal remains to construct holistic solutions that effectively resolve customers' IT issues.



We have successfully delivered varied projects across different business verticals irrespective of their size. Moreover, our client retention record is excellent, and we foster unique business plans for clients.



Integrative has executed 850+ projects, working with a variety of industries and projects of different complexities. Here is an overview of the support process for AS400:



About Integrative Systems:

Integrative Systems is an INC 5000 company, a Microsoft Certified Partner, and one of the leading IBM AS400 iSeries consulting services providers. The company has hundreds of customers worldwide and over 20 years of experience providing enterprises worldwide with world-class software development services and solutions.



For more information, visit



