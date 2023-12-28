Livepure Unveils Strategic Move To New Flagship Office Space In 2024, Paving The Way For Unprecedented Business Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePURE, a leading player in the health and

wellness industry, proudly announces a significant milestone in its corporate journey-a strategic move to a new flagship office space in late first quarter or early second quarter of 2024. The new office,

located

at

5601

Granite Parkway,

Plano,

TX

75024, promises to usher in a new era of opportunities and enhancements for the organization.

Granite Park Three Exterior

President Rick Redford expressed his excitement, stating, "We are so excited to

announce our transition to this new, and upscale office space. This move signifies our

commitment

to

growth and

innovation,

and

we

believe this

new

flagship office will provide an enhanced business-building environment for our corporate team and Brand Partners throughout the world."

Founder

and

visionary

architect Mr.

Dae

Geun Jung, shared his enthusiasm about this pivotal step, stating, "The move to our new flagship office space represents a significant milestone for LivePURE. We are excited about the opportunities it brings for the community we serve. This marks a new chapter in our pursuit of

excellence and transformative impact in our industry."

Key Features of the New Flagship Office Space Include:

Dramatic,

Unobstructed

Views:

The

office

space

boasts

breathtaking

views

with excellent accessibility to major routes like Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121.

Proximity to Amenities: Situated within walking distance from the Granite Hilton Park Hotel, the new office ensures seamless access to convenient accommodations.

Secure

and

Welcoming

Environment:

A

beautiful

lobby

with

24-hour security enhances the professional and secure atmosphere of the new location.

State-of-the-Art Conference Centers: LivePURE Brand Partners will have access

to

conference

centers in

Granite

Park

One,

Three, Four,

and

Five, offering

versatile spaces for hosting business events with convenient booking options.

Granite Park Boardwalk Accessibility: The new

office's

location offers walking proximity

to

the

Granite Park

Boardwalk,

providing

access

to

a

diverse

range

of restaurants for Brand Partners and visitors.

LivePURE looks forward to leveraging the advantages of this state-of-the-art office

space

to

foster increased

business

innovation,

collaboration,

and

continued success in the health and wellness sector.

For

more

information

about

LivePURE,

please see

below.

About

LivePURE



