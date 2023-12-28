China Urges US To Stop Meddling In S. China Sea Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- China on Thursday criticized the US for "misrepresenting facts and making groundless accusations on China's legitimate actions of rights protection," saying it strongly deplores and firmly opposes to that.

National Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian made comments at a press conference in Beijing when asked on the remarks of the US Department of Defense.

Washington has said the Chinese military vessels recently conducted unsafe maneuvers against the Philippine ships operating lawfully in the South China Sea, adding that the US is firmly committed to the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty and in close communication with Philippine militaries.

Wu also stressed that China has indisputable sovereignty over Nansha (Spratly) Islands, including Ren'ai Reef in and its adjacent waters. "The US, out of selfish calculations, has been conniving at and emboldening the Philippine's infringement and provocations, and attempting to threaten and coerce China with the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. It will not work on China," he said.

"Issues related to Ren'ai Reef are between China and the Philippines, and have nothing to do with any third party. We urge the US to immediately stop meddling in the South China Sea issue, stop emboldening and supporting the Philippines' infringement and provocations, and safeguard regional peace and stability with concrete actions," reiterated the spokesperson. (end)

