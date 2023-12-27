Nexus International School In Singapore Sets Diversity As Cornerstone Of A Global Education

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 December 2023 - In the evolving landscape of international education, Nexus International School in Singapore provides an example of how diversity can play a pivotal role in education. This approach is becoming increasingly relevant for globally mobile families seeking comprehensive international exposure for their children in Singapore.





The Importance of Diversity in International Schools



Nexus International School hosts a truly diverse learner population with no one nationality over 15%, a notable distinction in Singapore's international school sector. In contrast to other international institutions - where one nationality often predominates - Nexus showcases a truly balanced demographic. This approach is particularly meaningful in the current educational climate, where a shift towards less diverse student bodies is observed in many of Singapore's international schools.



Matt Hall, Director at Nexus, elaborated on this, stating, "In a world where global mobility is the norm and families frequently relocate for work, the ability to adapt and thrive in multicultural settings is invaluable. Our school's learner demographic mirrors this globalised landscape. It's an environment where learners from varied backgrounds collaborate, learn, and grow." He also shared how Nexus parents have shared their enthusiasm for being part of such a balanced mix of nationalities. Overall, the school becomes a wonderful mixing pot of cultures where lifelong friendships blossom.



Integrating Multiculturalism into Education



Nexus' diverse learner body is deeply integrated into its educational ethos. The curriculum for their International Baccalaureate (IB) programme actively leverages this diversity to offer a holistic education, aiming to foster cultural intelligence and adaptability - skills often deemed crucial in today's interconnected global community.



Experts in the field of education underscore the importance of such environments in developing learners' intercultural understanding and preparing them for future job markets, where multicultural competence is increasingly sought after. Nexus' approach aligns with these educational best practices, equipping students to navigate the cultural and social dynamics of modern workspaces.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Nexus International School provides a holistic International Baccalaureate (IB) education for students aged 3 to 18. The school emphasises problem-solving, adaptability, and experiential learning, preparing learners for a globalised world. It encourages embracing both successes and failures as part of the learning journey.

