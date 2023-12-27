Azerbaijan Presents Plan Of Giyasli, Salahli Kangarli Villages Of Aghdam District (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President Ilham
Aliyev, as part of his visit to Aghdam district on December 24,
laid the foundation of several villages, two of which are Giyasli
and Salahli Kangarli, Trend reports.
Giyasli village was designed in modern style with preservation
of historical traditions. The total area of the village is about
400 hectares. It is planned to resettle 4,972 people there. A total
of 1,323 private houses are planned to be built in the village.
At the first stage, 656 private houses will be built to resettle
2,546 people. A school for 540 pupils, two kindergartens for 180
places and other social facilities will be built in Giyasli
village.
In order to save energy resources, alternative energy will be
used in the village.
Another village of Aghdam - Salahli Kangarli has a total area of
about 178 hectares. It is planned to resettle 1,376 people there. A
total of 418 private houses will be built in the village according
to the project (at the first stage - 150 houses for resettlement of
850 people).
Also, a school for 480 pupils, a kindergarten for 80 children
and other social facilities will be built in the village.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107661786
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.