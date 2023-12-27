SAGE University Indore Becomes Youngest To Get NAAC A+ Grade And Sets A Record In Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SAGE University Indore makes history as the youngest private university in India to achieve the esteemed NAAC A+ Grade. In a groundbreaking accomplishment, the institution also secured the title of the first state-private university in Madhya Pradesh to receive NAAC A+ accreditation, showcasing a commitment to excellence and innovation in education.

This grade is a hallmark of very high academic quality, including education, research, and extension. The University has an industry-ready focus and a curriculum that prioritizes practical skills; ensuring students are not just academically adept but also equipped for the dynamic demands of the professional world.

We provide Global Exposure - Collaborations, MOUs, and tie-ups with e-Academic partners provide students with a global learning experience, broadening their horizons and enhancing their global competitiveness.

The University fosters the overall development of students, creating well-rounded individuals poised for success.



Hon'ble Chancellor Er. Sanjeev Agrawal on this achievement said "We are thrilled to achieve the NAAC A+ Grade, a testament to our commitment to excellence in education. SAGE University Indore is not just a place of learning; it is a transformative journey where we inspire minds and nurture holistic development."

SUI eagerly anticipates leveraging this significant achievement to further its mission of inspiring, innovating, and educating. This recognition not only reflects the university's dedication but also positions it as a trailblazer in the evolving landscape of higher education.



