2024 Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Likely To Finalize LS Tickets By January-End, Before EC Poll Schedule. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "2024 Lok Sabha Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is prepared to announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha early amid speculations that the party's top brass is encouraging a few Rajya Sabha heavyweights to take the field, according to a report published by The Times of India.

Sources stated that this will lead to open doors for others in Rajya Sabha, however, no final decision has been taken yet. They stated a few prominent faces may also be asked to contest the polls.

“It makes more sense to announce the Lok Sabha slate earlier because PM Modi's popularity will be much more strongly in play for the central elections,” they said, adding that the party may start announcing the names of candidates by January end. The poll dates are expected to be out in February or March.

BJP has set its sights on winning an \"unprecedented majority\" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after a stupendous victory in assembly polls in 3 states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

In a recent meeting, senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi, chalked out key strategies ahead of the elections.

During the meeting, PM Modi urged key organizational leaders to work towards boosting the party's vote share by 10%, while Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP's performance should leave the opposition“stunned\".The Prime Minister also called for raising the BJP's vote share by 10% from its show in the 2019 polls when the ruling party had fetched over 37% of votes while the National Democratic Alliance led by it had bagged around 45% votes party's top brass did not set any specific seat target but emphasized ensuring a win that should be bigger than its 2019 performance when the BJP had bagged 303 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats even emphasized the need to reach out to women, youth, farmers, and the poor - whom he has often described as the four biggest“castes”, and asked party leaders to connect a maximum number of these people with the ongoing 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', which aims at saturation of his government's flagship welfare schemes.

