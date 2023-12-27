Britain's Ex-Defense Chiefs Urge Sunak To Announce Size Of 2024 Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former defense secretaries called on the UK Government to report the amount of security assistance the country is set to pledge for Ukraine for 2024.

That's according to The Telegraph

“Sir Michael Fallon, Ben Wallace, Liam Fox and Sir Gavin Williamson all called for at least another £2.3 billion to be promised, with some urging ministers to go even higher,” the report reads.

We promised to help as long as it takes, so we must keep our word. Ukraine is being out-shelled by Russia every day; they desperately need our support,” said Fallon.

According to Wallace, Ukraine could be entering“its darkest hour”.“Now is not the time for Britain to be dithering,” he stressed.“Britain is at risk of throwing away its leadership in supporting Ukraine for no apparent reason. We need to demonstrate long-term commitment.”

Fox said:“It would be helpful for everyone to know what Britain's contribution will be, especially when the EU is about to make its decision.”

He noted that GBP 2.3 billion a year would be a“reasonable contribution.”

Williamson said Britain should give the Ukrainians“certainty and confidence on the type of backing that we provide for their struggle against Putin” in a conflict that has been going on since 2014.

The newspaper's sources suggest the details of British aid to Ukraine will likely be revealed during the adoption of the nation's budget in March.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that next year, the government intends to at least maintain the existing amount of aid provided to Ukraine.