Azerbaijani, Iranian Prosecutor Generals Review Criminal Case On Terrorist Attack On Embassy

A wide-ranging meeting was held in video format between
Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and Prosecutor General of Iran
Mohammad Kazem Movahedi-Azad, Azernews reports.
In the meeting, the holding of a court review of the criminal
case related to the terrorist attack on the Embassy of the Republic
of Azerbaijan in Tehran on January 27 of the current year,
acceleration of the adoption of the final decision, and mechanisms
of legal cooperation were discussed.
Note that earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser
Kanaani said that a roadmap had been prepared for the reopening of
the Azerbaijani embassy in the Iranian capital of Tehran.
He made the remarks at a weekly press conference on Monday while
elaborating on the outcomes of a videoconference between Iranian
Prosecutor General Mohammad Kazem Movahedi Azad and his Azerbaijani
counterpart Kamran Aliyev held on Saturday.
Kanaani said the meeting was part of the two countries' efforts
and initiatives to resolve the remaining issues in bilateral ties,
as well as the reopening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran.
Recall that the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran was attacked on
January 27, 2023, at around 08:00 a.m. local time. The terrorist
passed by the guard post with a Kalashnikov rifle and opened fire
inside the embassy, while its staff tried to neutralise him. During
the terrorist attack, the head of the embassy's security service,
Orkhan Asgarov, was killed, while two guards were injured.
