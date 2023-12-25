Bengal BJP To Hire Consultant To Implement Back-Office Strategy For LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 25 (IANS) The West Bengal unit of the BJP has decided to hire the services of a private agency for implementing its back-office strategy in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources in the state committee of the BJP, it has been decided to appoint Jarvis Technology & Strategy Consulting Private Limited for the purpose.

The move is perceived to be a counter to ruling Trinamool Congress hiring the services of the Prashant Kishor-founded Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for similar purposes since the 2021 Assembly elections.

“There will be no conflict in the functioning of the state unit of the BJP and the private agency. While political campaigns and ground-level outreach programmes will be carried out by the state leadership of the party as per the guidelines of the central leadership, the work of the outsourced agency will be to do on-ground and backup research and give fillers to the state leadership, so that political strategies can be put in place accordingly,” said a state committee member of the BJP.

However, state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has neither denied nor confirmed the development.

According to Majumdar, election strategies are internal and confidential matters, which cannot often be disclosed.

Meanwhile, party insiders said that as per initial plans, the consulting agency will operate not only from Kolkata, but will set up camp offices in different districts of the state as well.

