Syrian Motex Textile Fair Returns

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Syria will host the Motex – Khan el Harir show again. Until 2014, it was one of the main trade fairs in the country. Motex brings together companies from the textile sector, such as manufacturers of clothing, fabrics, and accessories like buttons, zippers, and elastics, among others. Motex will occur from January 1 to 14 at the Damascus Exhibition Park.

According to information released by the Embassy of Syria in Brasilia, the show is organized by the Damascus Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Damascus Chamber of Industry, Aleppo Chamber of Industry, Aleppo Chamber of Commerce, and the Syrian Textile and Garment Exporters Association.

The Embassy also said Motex“is one of the oldest and most traditional shows in Syria, which played a fundamental role in supporting the sector's competitiveness” inside and outside the country. The event welcomes importers from several Arab countries, including Algeria, Libya, and Egypt.

For more information about Motex, email ... .

