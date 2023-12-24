Christmas 2023: 7 Holiday Movies To Enjoy With Family

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrate the magic of Christmas with these 7 movies! From the heartwarming classic 'It's a Wonderful Life' to the hilarious antics of 'Home Alone' and the festive joy of 'Elf,' this curated list offers a mix of timeless tales and family-friendly fun

Buddy, a human who was raised by elves at the North Pole, discovers he is not actually an elf and goes to New York City to find his real father

An animated adventure based on the beloved children's book, taking viewers on a magical train ride to the North Pole

Set in the weeks leading up to Christmas, this romantic comedy follows interconnected lives of various characters as they navigate love and relationships during the holiday season

An animated re-telling of Charles Dicken's famous novel of the same name, is a great watch during the holidays

NYPD officer John McClane tries to save his wife and other hostages from a German terrorist during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles

A hilarious family comedy about a young boy accidentally left behind when his family goes on vacation for Christmas

This heartwarming classic tells the story of George Bailey, a man who is shown what life would have been like if he had never existed. It's a timeless tale of redemption