QIB Launches First Of Its Kind QIB Lite App

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, has announced the launch of the QIB Lite App, a first-of-its-kind, simplified version of the QIB Mobile App. Available in multiple languages, in addition to English and Arabic, this simplified version of the QIB Mobile App sets new standards for instant payments and simplified transfers at affordable rates.

The Lite App has been launched as part of QIB's commitment to financial inclusion, fostering greater access to financial services for low-income workers. Recognizing the diverse and multicultural fabric of the community, the bank has introduced a simplified version of its flagship QIB Mobile app, available in multiple languages, offering the most popular services required by this segment of customers. This innovative step is designed to break down language barriers and empower a wide range of low-income earners to manage their finances conveniently and securely. QIB believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to access essential financial services, and the QIB lite app is a testament to the steadfast commitment to making this vision a reality. Additionally, the Lite App will feature a new financing product for certain segments of customers, allowing them to apply for instant salary advances.

Designed with simplicity in mind, the QIB Lite App consolidates all selected features and services into one screen, offering clear, easy, and shorter steps for all transactions. It provides access to key banking products and services only, ensuring a simplified banking experience.

With a simple and free registration process, customers can login using their existing QIB Mobile App credentials or register on QIB Lite App by using QID details and QIB Debit Card Pin, where they can quickly access their QIB accounts and enjoy the benefits of competitive exchange rates and exceptional speed for both local and international account-to-account transfers, as well as cash transfers.

Moreover, customers can manage their bills and mobile recharges for Ooredoo, Vodafone, and Kahramaa. The Lite App also provides the convenience of accessing funds in advance to eligible customers for urgent financial needs through the newly introduced instant Salary Advance feature.

Customers can seamlessly check balances, manage debit cards, view transaction history, and easily update personal information-all within the QIB Lite App.

For customers seeking a comprehensive view of their entire portfolio, including financing, credit cards, investment products, Absher and deposits, the QIB Mobile App is readily available to deliver a complete banking experience.

On this occasion, D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking said:“We are pleased to reveal our newest innovation-the QIB Lite App which goes in line with our continuous efforts to meet the growing and different digital needs of our customers. Our mission is to deliver easy, safe, and secure banking experiences for all. With the introduction of this App, we want to enhance digital engagement across various segments and demographics within Qatar. The QIB Lite App is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and underscores our dedication to customer-centric banking and sustainability. This strategic move also aligns with our efforts to drive financial inclusion, further enhancing the overall banking experience for our customers.”

D. Anand emphasised that the digital initiatives undertaken by the bank align with the objectives outlined by the Qatar Central Bank and Qatar National Vision 2030. The primary focus is on elevating the customer experience, championing innovation, and fostering greater financial inclusion.

Available on Apple App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Lite App and easily self-register using their QID and their active ATM/Debit Card PIN.