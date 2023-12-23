Delhi Govt Asks L-G To Take Action Against Health Secy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) After Delhi L-G V K Saxena on Saturday recommended for a CBI inquiry in the matter of non-standard drugs procured and supplied in Delhi government Hospitals, the Delhi government hit back saying that it has already made complaint against the officer with the L-G.

The sources said that the Delhi government had already made complaint against the officer with the L-G earlier.

The source said that Health Secretary Deepak Kumar was the officer who stopped the Farishtey Scheme.

The source also said that it had earlier gone to the Supreme Court against the officer.

The source said that the Delhi government demands for action against Deepak Kumar as it has earlier already recommended for his removal.

The remarks came after Saxena on Saturday recommended for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the matter of non standard drugs procured and supplied in Delhi government Hospitals.

The official said that Saxena in his note to Chief Secretary mentioned that it's concerning that these medicines are being given to lakhs of patients

The L-G raised his concern over the hefty budgetary allocation in procurement as well.

