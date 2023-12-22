Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI -- Kuwait ranks eighth on the macroeconomic index of the Arab Monetary Fund.
NEW YORK -- UN Security Council approves resolution, demanding immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza Strip.
NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General says humanitarian ceasefire is the only way to begin to meet the desperate needs of Gazans.
BEIRUT -- The European Union pledges EUR 205 million for Lebanon to help strengthen the country's border management.
ANKARA -- Three Turkish soldiers are killed and four others wounded in a terrorist attack in northern Iraq. (end) gb
