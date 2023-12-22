Equinor Names Reasons Of Selling Assets In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Equinor is in
the process of re-shaping its international oil and gas business,
and the divestments in Azerbaijan are in line with its strategy to
focus on its international portfolio, said Philippe Mathieu,
Equinor's executive vice president for international exploration
and production.
The closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of
certain conditions including all regulatory and contractual
approvals.
Equinor and SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic)
have signed an agreement whereby Equinor will divest all its
remaining assets in Azerbaijan to SOCAR.
The assets comprise a 7.27% non-operated interest in the Azeri
Chirag Gunashli (ACG) oil fields in the Azerbaijan sector of the
Caspian Sea, 8.71% interest in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC)
pipeline and 50% in the Karabagh field. SOCAR already holds a 25.0%
stake in ACG, a 25.0% stake in BTC via Azerbaijan BTC Limited, and
50% in Karabagh.
“Azerbaijan has been an important part of Equinor's
international portfolio over the past 30 years. Together with SOCAR
and the other partners in ACG, we have created significant value
for the partnership and for the Azerbaijani society. SOCAR is well
positioned to create further value from the assets for the
longer-term and we have appreciated the close collaboration over
the years,” noted Mathieu.
Equinor has been present in Azerbaijan since 1992. ACG, operated
by bp, is the largest oilfield in the Azerbaijan sector of the
Caspian basin and the BTC pipeline is used to transfer crude oil to
the Turkish Mediterranean coast.
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107646983
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.