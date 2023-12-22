Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 733 Out Of 46000 Complaints Resolved In Kozhikode District

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: A poor pace of grievance resolution is evident when the Chief Minister and ministers claim that the Nava Kerala Sadas is a great success. There are still 2 percent of complaints unresolved in Kozhikode. Out of 46000 petitions, only 733 could be addressed. Within two weeks, complaints that can be promptly resolved will be handled effectively. If other procedures are needed, it can take an extra four weeks.

Complainants were promised that if their issues were taken up at the state level, they would be settled in no more than 45 days when they approached the Nava Kerala Sadas. However, what is the current state of the complaints that people have submitted regarding pressing difficulties in their lives?

In all, 45,897 petitions were filed at the Nava Kerala Sadas, which took place in the Kozhikode district on November 24, 25, and 26. Only 733 complaints, the government claims, have been handled after so many days, as of Thursday (Dec 21). Resolutions also apply to responses provided by concerned officials in response to complaints.

Out of the total received, 15649 complaints are to be decided by the local bodies. Although the ruling front is in power in most of the local bodies in the district, only 36 petitions have been resolved. Out of the total complaints received in Kozhikode, 1637 must be decided at the government level. None of these have been resolved. 34 complaints are vague or incomplete.

Officials explained that the redressal process is taking a long time due to the large number of complaints. District Adalats usually receive only about 3000 complaints at most. But it was 15 times more than what was received in the program. Officials say it is expected to be settled by the end of January. This clamor for grievance redressal comes at a time when the Nava Kerala Sadas is claiming a resounding victory.