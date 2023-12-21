Sustainable Growth In The Global Green Manure Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Green Manure Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Green Manure Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global green manure market is poised for substantial growth, with expectations to increase from $2.03 billion in 2022 to $2.19 billion in 2023, reflecting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.01%. Projections indicate sustained expansion, with the market size projected to reach $2.84 billion by 2027, maintaining a robust CAGR of 6.67%.

Driving Forces: Rising Demand for Organic Food Products:

The exponential growth in the demand for organic food products emerges as a pivotal factor propelling the green manure market. Organic food products are increasingly preferred for their potential health benefits, aiding in the prevention of various diseases such as heart disease and blood pressure problems.

Organic farming methods, supported by the use of green manure, contribute to soil enrichment, erosion prevention, and weed growth inhibition. This creates an optimal environment for the cultivation of organic food products. For instance, a report by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in Germany indicates a growing preference for organic products, with 38% of respondents expressing frequent (33%) or exclusive (5%) intention to purchase organic products in 2021. Future expectations show a rise to 47% intending to buy organic food frequently (41%) or exclusively (6%).

Explore the Global Green Manure Market with a Detailed Sample Report:



Key Market Players:

Major contributors to the green manure market include prominent industry players such as Bio Greens, BioSTAR Organics, Agrocart, California Organic Fertilizers, Fertikal, Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (Kribhco), Midwestern Bio Ag, Biofa Gmbh, Qingdao Haidel Biotechnology Co Ltd., Viggi Agro Products, Humate (Tianjin) International Limited, Shree Raghvendra Agro Processors, Hello Nature USA Inc., Seek Bio-Technology (Shanghai) Co Ltd., and Kelpak. Their collective expertise and strategic initiatives significantly influence market dynamics.

Sustainable Agriculture Adoption: Green Manure in Sustainable Agriculture:

A prominent trend in the green manure market is the adoption of green manure for sustainable agricultural practices. This approach aims to enhance soil health, minimize environmental pollution, reduce reliance on chemical fertilizers, and reap additional benefits.

Sustainable agriculture prioritizes long-term crop and livestock growth while minimizing environmental impact. For instance, Nurture, an India-based sustainable agriculture solutions provider, launched an initiative to combat stubble burning. This involves treating stubble with a bioenzyme, transforming it into manure organically within 20–25 days.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Leadership:

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the green manure market in 2022 and is anticipated to continue as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered in the market share report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:



Green Manure Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Green Manure Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on green manure market size, green manure market drivers and trends, green manure market major players, competitors' revenues, green manure market positioning, and green manure market growth across geographies. The green manure market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biofertilizers Global Market Report 2023

report/biofertilizers-global-market-report

Biostimulants Global Market Report 2023

report/biostimulants-global-market-report

Humic Based Biostimulants Global Market Report 2023

report/humic-based-biostimulants-market-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027