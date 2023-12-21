Azerbaijan's Defense Industry Ministry Sheds Light On Plans For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Beginning next
year, Azerbaijan's Defense Industry Ministry will focus on the
development of a new modern production infrastructure, the
incorporation of new technologies into the manufacturing process,
and the modernization of existing production facilities, the
Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a panel speech at the
Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum.
“Simultaneously, the building of an appropriate legal and
legislative framework, the formation of joint ventures and joint
production facilities, and the formation of partnerships between
the private sector and the state will all play an essential role in
our upcoming operations," the official noted.
Mustafayev went on to say that the ministry's important
activities will also include attracting capital and encouraging
private sector participation in this area, implementing advanced
corporate standards and management approaches, improving personnel
policy and increasing human resources, and increasing financial and
economic sustainability.
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku
today.
The forum will explore opportunities for expanding
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment
agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.
More than 600 representatives from government institutions and
the private sector from both countries are participating in the
event.
The forum is featuring panel sessions covering investment,
trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health
tourism sectors.
