Miracle Box Has Announced The New Game Contents ---Meteor Shower For Greeting Festival Season And New Year

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) [New York, December 21, 2023] - Miracle Box , a mystery box online game in the Android app and Website has recently announced its latest game content for greeting the festive season on December 24, 2023. With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, the Miracle Box team has updated a series of events about Meteor Shower to bring joy and excitement to every user.



The much-anticipated Miracle Box meteor shower debut is scheduled for December 24. During the first time logging in, users can click the shower to unbox the golden coin, stage props, and mystery box turntable.



Moreover, the Miracle Box team expressed that the new content doesn't stop there. Miracle Box has also designed an exciting New Year's activity. From December 24, 2023, to January 10, 2024, users can log into Miracle Box to witness a mesmerizing meteor shower. In other words, players can trigger this spectacular event by simply logging into Miracle Box (app or Website) for the first time in this period to get the rewards.



Dshun Horace, the CTO, proclaimed that there will also be a weekly meteor shower event afterward when exactly time users need to always pay attention to the Miracle Box official Website for real-time notification.



"We are thrilled to announce these festive activities for our Miracle Box users," said Jessica Rivera, the CMO. "We hope that these events will bring joy and excitement to our community during this special time of the year. We encourage everyone to participate and make the most of the amazing surprises we have in store."

About Miracle Box



Miracle Box is an innovative team dedicated to providing captivating mystery boxes filled with a diverse range of products - from sneakers to cosmetics, from game items to 3C products, etc.

Founded in November 2021 by Jalon Jenkins and co-developed by Dshun Horace and Jessica Rivera, Miracle Box aims to fulfill people's wishes and infuse their lives with joy and wonder. In a flash, the special box will open a surprise for anyone with dreams, love, and the guts to go after them.



As the phrase "Stars Above, Miracles Within" suggests, each gift in the box is a tribute to users' wishes. Miracle Box has attracted more than 87,000 users since its launch in Google Store Play and Website.





