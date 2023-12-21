Chai Sutta Bar Expands Its Footprint To The Ara In Bihar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 20th December 2023 - Chai Sutta Bar, the largest tea chain globally renowned for its unique concept, authentic tea experiences, and inviting atmosphere, announces the grand opening of its latest outlet in Ara, Bihar. The new outlet, located at Mission Road opposite S.B Public School Ara, Bihar - 80001, is set to bring Chai Sutta Bar\'s signature blend of tea and cozy ambiance to the heart of Ara.



Chai Sutta Bar is a name synonymous with quality tea experiences and has rapidly become the world\'s largest tea chain since its inception in 2016. Founded by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak in Indore, Chai Sutta Bar was established with a vision to serve India\'s most beloved beverage, chai (tea), in a modern and welcoming environment. The brand has since evolved into a preferred destination for the youth looking for the perfect spot to relax and enjoy a cup of tea.



Anubhav Dubey, Co-Founder and CEO of Chai Sutta Bar expressed his enthusiasm for the new outlet in Ara and the brand\'s unwavering commitment to delivering quality tea experiences - \"We are thrilled to introduce Chai Sutta Bar to the wonderful city of Ara. Our goal is to share our exceptional tea blends and the warm atmosphere that Chai Sutta Bar is known for with the people of this region. We firmly believe that the love for tea knows no boundaries.\"



\"We are elated to witness the growth of Chai Sutta Bar. The opening of our new outlet in Ara is another step forward in our mission to create a warm, inclusive space where people can come together and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. We look forward to welcoming the people of Ara to the Chai Sutta Bar family.\" says, Anand Nayak, Co-Founder of Chai Sutta Bar.



Chai Sutta Bar now operates in over 320+ cities in India, with a staggering daily output of 4.5 lakh kulhad teas. Its extraordinary growth is a testament to the exceptional experience it offers to its customers. The brand has achieved a remarkable turnover of over 150 crores, making it a prominent player in the Indian cafe scene.



Chai Sutta Bar\'s expansion into Ara marks a significant step in its mission to offer the perfect space for people to come together over a cup of chai. The brand would like to emphasize that despite its suggestive name, it does not promote the use of harmful substances. Chai Sutta Bar is dedicated to fostering a healthy lifestyle and collaborates closely with local authorities in the areas where its outlets are situated to make positive contributions to society.



With its commitment to sustainability, Chai Sutta Bar is also creating employment opportunities for nearly 500 potter families by serving its tea in traditional kulhad cups. This initiative aligns with the brand\'s ethos of not only providing great tea but also making a positive impact on the communities it serves.





About Chai Sutta Bar



Chai Sutta Bar, founded by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak in Indore, is India\'s largest and fastest-growing chain of cafes that serve a wide variety of freshly brewed chai and delicious beverages. With a focus on providing a comfortable and vibrant space for people to come together, Chai Sutta Bar has become a hub for conversations and connections over a cup of chai. Since its inception, the brand has expanded to over 550+ outlets across India and continues to grow.

User :- Prerana Kumari

Email :...