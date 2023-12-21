INDIA Bloc Leaders To Hold March From Parliament To Vijay Chowk Against Suspension Of 143 Mps

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) floor leaders will hold a march from the main gate of the old Parliament building to the Vijay Chowk on Thursday against the suspension of 143 MPs for the remainder of winter session.

According to the Congress leaders, the INDIA bloc floor leaders will first meet at 10.15 a.m. and then hold a march to Vijay Chowk at 11 a.m. to protest the "murder" of parliamentary democracy in the country.

On Wednesday, two more MPs were suspended for the remainder of Winter Session, taking the total number of suspended MPs to 143 .

On Tuesday, 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended.

The Lok Sabha suspended 33 MPs and 45 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended on Monday. On December 14, a total of 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP was suspended for the remainder of winter session over their demands for a detailed discussion on December 13 Parliament security breach.

On December 13, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two people jumped from the visitors gallery into the Lok Sabha Chamber during the Zero hour proceedings and also sprayed yellow colour smoke.

The two people were caught from inside Parliament while two were caught from outside. Two more were arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell later.

The opposition bloc has also planned to stage a nationwide protest on December 22. The opposition MPs have planned a protest at Jantar Mantar and a march towards Parliament on December 22 against the suspension of 143 MPs.

