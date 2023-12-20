UAE: Emirati Grandma Seen Cleaning Up Abu Dhabi Streets Inspires New Initiative

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 4:09 PM

Amidst the festivities in a sea of UAE colours last Union Day, one Emirati stood out in Abu Dhabi: A grandmother named Um Saeed.

Together with her grandsons, Saeed took the initiative to clean up parts of the emirate during the 52nd National Day celebrations. And she did it all out of her love for the UAE, Abu Dhabi authorities said on Wednesday as they launched a new community initiative named after the Emirati grandma.

"Her efforts are a testament to how any action, no matter how small, can have a significant contribution to the wellbeing of the nation," according to a statement from the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

Inspired by the elderly Emirati, the DMT launched the Um Saeed initiative across Abu Dhabi - a movement that seeks to encourage community members to keep the emirate clean and green.

With the initiative, the authorities hope to remind citizens, expats and visitors that their role in the community matters. From throwing trash into the proper bins to helping clean up spaces after events, every simple 'act of responsibility' contributes to making Abu Dhabi shine.

