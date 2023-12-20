African Development Bank Pulls Out International Staff From Ethiopia After Diplomatic Breach

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The African Development Bank (AfDB) is withdrawing all its international staff from Ethiopia immediately, following a“gross violation” of diplomatic protocol and assault on two staff members by Ethiopian security forces. The move signals a significant escalation in tensions between the Bank and the Ethiopian government.

On October 31st, 2023, two Addis Ababa-based AfDB staff were unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted, and detained for hours without charge or explanation. This constituted a severe breach of their diplomatic immunities, rights, and privileges under the AfDB's Host Country Agreement with Ethiopia.

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina immediately contacted Ethiopian authorities on the highest level, securing the release of the detained staff. Formal diplomatic channels were utilized, with an official note verbale sent on November 6th requesting a full and transparent investigation. A high-level delegation was also dispatched to Addis Ababa on November 22nd for further engagement.

Despite these efforts, Adesina expressed disappointment that the“situation is still not yet resolved in a satisfactory manner.” He noted a lack of confidence in staff safety and a failure by the Ethiopian government to share investigation details or hold perpetrators accountable. This has caused“much anxiety” within the Bank and raised concerns among shareholders and the international community.

To prioritize staff safety, the AfDB will temporarily relocate all international staff from Ethiopia. They will work remotely until the findings of the investigation are transparently shared and steps to address the incident are made public.

The Bank reiterates its commitment to Ethiopia's development, with $1 invested in 22 ongoing projects as of September 30th, 2023. However, Adesina warned that“future presence in the country could be negatively affected” if the incident remains unresolved.