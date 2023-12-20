Pacific Oak Capital Markets Hires Elijah Davis As Senior Regional Vice President For The Four Corners Territory

"We are very excited to welcome an industry professional such as Elijah Davis to the Pacific Oak team," said Jeff Kremin, president and managing director of distribution for Pacific Oak Capital Markets.

"Elijah's proven track record in building and maintaining solid relationships in the RIA and independent broker-dealer channels will prove essential as we continue to grow our sales and distribution opportunities."

Davis is a seasoned wholesaler with nearly a decade of experience in the financial services industry and expertise in sales, territory management and development, and marketing. Prior to joining Pacific Oak, Davis served as a wholesaler at Urban Catalyst where he worked to develop strategies to achieve assigned sales quotas, among other responsibilities. Davis also held roles with Spring Hills Holding and Marketing, Griffin Capital Securities and Walton Securities USA.

Davis earned a bachelor's degree from Grand Canyon University and holds his FINRA series 7 and 63 licenses.

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets

Pacific Oak Capital Markets is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, and other alternative investments, including a qualified opportunity zone fund, Delaware Statutory Trust, and other private and public offerings. This includes Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc., a public non-traded REIT

sponsored by SmartStop REIT Advisors, an indirect subsidiary of SmartStop Self Storage REIT. For additional information, please visit PacificOakCapitalMarkets .