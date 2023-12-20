KILL NET LTD UNVEILS INNOVATIVE CYBERSECURITY SOLUTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stan Lieder, Co-Founder and CEO

SHIRLEY , CHRISTCHURCH , NEW ZEALAND, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kill Net Ltd announces that it has developed a new way of stopping major computer systems from being hacked. Most anti-hacking systems rely on software in the main computer. But the Kill Net Switch is not based on the main computer. The switch has its own intelligence and is actually sited on the internet connection. KillNet calls this technique“Intelligence on the Wire” or IOTW.

Stan Lieder, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, says that the Kill Net Switch is a revolutionary breakthrough. He said that, as far as he knows, no one else is offering a similar system. Lieder believes Kill Net could become a major supplier to Governments, the Military, Conglomerates, small businesses, and even homes worldwide.

Recent remarks by Judith Collins, the Government Communications Security Bureau Minister, condemned Russia's "malicious" cyber activity, illustrating concerns about cybersecurity threats. However, it's crucial to note that cyber attacks from various sources, including China and North Korea, pose challenges to New Zealand's cybersecurity.

The growing prevalence of hacking poses a significant global challenge. The recent incident in Australia, where a telecommunication company experienced a 24-hour shutdown resulting in widespread disruption, is a stark reminder of these vulnerabilities.

Kill Net Ltd has engaged with Government Ministers and Departments concerning cybersecurity. However, they express disappointment due to the authorities' perceived lack of interest and response.

Kerry Farmer, Kill Net's Marketing Director, observes a possible lack of confidence from the NZ Government in local expertise, reflecting on the current situation.

ABOUT KILL NET LTD:

Kill Net Ltd is a leading cybersecurity company dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and individuals. With a team of cybersecurity experts and a commitment to excellence, Kill Net has positioned itself as a trusted leader in the industry. Continuously pushing boundaries, Kill Net shapes the future of cybersecurity.

For more information about KillnetSwitch , please visit KillnetSwitch or connect on Twitter and Facebook .

Stan Lieder

Kill Net Ltd

+64 210 263 9569

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter