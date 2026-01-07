403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says Modi asked for meeting over defense deals amid trade tensions
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought a meeting with him regarding defense acquisitions amid ongoing tariff tensions between the two countries, partly linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil.
“Prime Minister Modi came to see me: ‘Sir, may I see you, please? Yes’,” Trump recounted during a House GOP Member Retreat in Washington on Tuesday.
Trump noted that India had ordered 68 Apache helicopters and said the deal had been pending for five years. “We are changing it,” he added.
There was no official confirmation from India regarding the purchase numbers Trump mentioned. Reports indicate that New Delhi had only ordered 28 Apache helicopters in total, all of which were delivered by December 2025.
Addressing the tariff disputes, Trump said, “I have a very good relationship with him (Narendra Modi). He’s not that happy with me because, you know, they’re paying a lot of tariffs now.” He added that India has “now reduced very substantially” its Russian oil purchases.
The U.S. imposed 50% tariffs on Indian imports, in part due to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil amid the war in Ukraine. India had increased its imports of discounted Russian crude since 2022, becoming one of Russia’s top energy customers despite Western sanctions.
The United States remains India’s largest trade partner, with total trade in goods and services reaching an estimated $212.3 billion in 2024.
“Prime Minister Modi came to see me: ‘Sir, may I see you, please? Yes’,” Trump recounted during a House GOP Member Retreat in Washington on Tuesday.
Trump noted that India had ordered 68 Apache helicopters and said the deal had been pending for five years. “We are changing it,” he added.
There was no official confirmation from India regarding the purchase numbers Trump mentioned. Reports indicate that New Delhi had only ordered 28 Apache helicopters in total, all of which were delivered by December 2025.
Addressing the tariff disputes, Trump said, “I have a very good relationship with him (Narendra Modi). He’s not that happy with me because, you know, they’re paying a lot of tariffs now.” He added that India has “now reduced very substantially” its Russian oil purchases.
The U.S. imposed 50% tariffs on Indian imports, in part due to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil amid the war in Ukraine. India had increased its imports of discounted Russian crude since 2022, becoming one of Russia’s top energy customers despite Western sanctions.
The United States remains India’s largest trade partner, with total trade in goods and services reaching an estimated $212.3 billion in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment