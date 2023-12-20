(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Saudi Arabia's Aluminium Industry Potential: A Strategic Analysis By Frost & Sullivan

Dive into the core of Saudi Arabia's industrial transformation, where the Metals & Minerals sector emerges as the dynamic third pillar of a US$ 2 Trillion revolution. Abdullah Alrashidi, Consulting Analyst and Haitham Abughazaleh, Account Manager of Chemicals & Materials Growth Advisory Practice at Frost & Sullivan, delve into the strategic significance of the Aluminium Industry in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Key Highlights:



Vision 2030 Focus: Discover how Saudi Vision 2030 strategically positions the aluminium industry for growth, emphasizing sectors like automotive, defense, and aerospace. The commitment to Green Aluminium sets the stage for a NetZero target by 2060.

Strategic Investments: The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu forecasts investments of US$ 11.4 billion, signaling a shift towards major integrated aluminium projects in Yanbu and Ras Al Khair. Mega projects, including NEOM and Al Qiddiya, fuel opportunities in Building & Construction. Automotive Revolution : Lucid Group's 2023 launch of Saudi Arabia's first car manufacturing facility, aiming to produce 155,000 EVs annually, opens avenues in aluminium downstream and component manufacturing.

Downstream Opportunities:



Supply-Demand Gap: Haitham explores Saudi Arabia's unique position, providing access to downstream industries with a 100% demand-supply gap, particularly in Aluminium Foil Packaging & Building Construction. Hybrid Setup: Learn about the innovative hybrid setup, blending Midstream products using primary metal & scrap, and accessing Liquid Aluminium/Ingots from Maaden Aluminium at Ras Al Khair.

Frost & Sullivan Metals & Minerals practice supports clients with growth advisory services, offering detailed & pre-feasibility analysis, business plan development, strategic roadmaps, and sourcing strategy.

Click here to watch the video: , where Abdullah and Haitham unfold the layers of localization, value creation, and the promising future of the Aluminium Sector in the Kingdom.

