Two Russian Warships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 a.m., December 20, 2023, two Russian warships were remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea and another one in the Sea of Azov. No missile carriers were among them.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Meanwhile, four Russian warships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, including two Kalibr-type missile carriers with up to 16 missiles on board.

A reminder that the mine threat is remaining high in the Black Sea due to prolonged storms.