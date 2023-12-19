Moscow, Beijing Have Almost Fully Abandoned Dollar In Bilateral Settlements - Russian PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moscow and Beijing have almost fully abandoned the dollar in
bilateral settlements, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
said at the 28th regular meeting of heads of the two countries'
governments, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"Mutual trade has increased by almost one third year-to-date.
Meanwhile the majority of payments, over 90%, are made in national
currencies, which demonstrates almost full de-dollarization of
economic ties," he said.
Russia and China fulfilled the task set by heads of the two
states on bringing bilateral trade turnover to $200 bln ahead of
schedule, the Russian prime minister noted.
