Moscow, Beijing Have Almost Fully Abandoned Dollar In Bilateral Settlements - Russian PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moscow and Beijing have almost fully abandoned the dollar in bilateral settlements, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the 28th regular meeting of heads of the two countries' governments, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Mutual trade has increased by almost one third year-to-date. Meanwhile the majority of payments, over 90%, are made in national currencies, which demonstrates almost full de-dollarization of economic ties," he said.

Russia and China fulfilled the task set by heads of the two states on bringing bilateral trade turnover to $200 bln ahead of schedule, the Russian prime minister noted.