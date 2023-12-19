BERNINA Ambassador Opens Quilt Shop In New York City To Keep The Craft Alive

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Keaton Quilts is officially in business and now a bernette dealer

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the closure of Manhattan's only quilt shop, Justin Stafford opened Keaton Quilts on West 28th Street in the flower district. Stafford is best known for his talent and work in the sewing and quilting space with a published book, quilt displays in Saks Fifth Avenue, a variety of accolades across the industry, as well as being a former BERNINA Ambassador.



When asked why the jump to managing a retail location, Stafford shared his passion and commitment to the quilting community,“I had been teaching classes at the previous quilt shop for seven years with the same group of individuals and I couldn't say goodbye to the people that grew to be my family.”

In addition to a plethora of offerings, Keaton Quilts is an official bernette dealer. The machine designed by the leading sewing, serger, and longarm manufacturer, BERNINA, is equipped with sewing and quilting features making it a fixture in Keaton Quilts' classroom. Ideal for both the novice and experienced sewist, individuals can purchase through Keaton Quilts or experience the features in person through a variety of classes.

The excitement for Stafford's latest endeavor is shared across both parties,“We're thrilled that Keaton Quilts in NYC is an approved bernette sewing machine dealer,” shared Therese Canfield, BERNINA of America district sales manager.“And, we look forward to working with Justin and his staff.”

Keaton Quilts is located at 150 W 28th Street, Suite 804, New York, NY. To learn more about the newest quilt shop and its offerings by visiting in-store or online at keatonquilts.

