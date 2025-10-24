Working To Empower Youth: PM Modi At Rozgar Mela

PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP-led NDA government is working to empower the youth and has created avenues to connect candidates, who have narrowly missed government jobs, with prospective employers in the private sector.

In a recorded message at the 17th Rozgar Mela, PM Modi said even the country's foreign policy was being shaped keeping the interest of the youngsters in mind.

More than 51,000 candidates received appointment letters for government jobs at Rozgar Melas held across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi said more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through Rozgar Melas.

The prime minister said the government has started a new initiative -– the 'Pratibha Setu Portal' - which offers opportunities to candidates who reached the final list of UPSC but were not selected.

“Their efforts will not go in vain, as both private and public institutions are now engaging with these talented individuals through the portal,” PM Modi said.

He said such optimal utilisation of youth talent will showcase India's potential to the world.

“Empowering the youth is a priority of the BJP-led NDA government,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi said India has entered into investment partnerships with several European countries, creating thousands of new job opportunities.