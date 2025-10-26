Slovakia Not To Be Part Of EU Program For Ukraine's Military Aid: PM

MENAFN - IANS) Bratislava, Oct 27 (IANS) Slovakia will not participate in any European Union (EU) programme aimed at financing military aid to Ukraine in the fight against Russia, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

Fico told a press conference on Sunday that he refuses "to allow Slovakia to participate in any financial program" which aims to help Ukraine manage the conflict and its military costs, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also criticised the EU sanctions imposed against Russia because of the conflicts in Ukraine, saying that the sanctions harm Europe more.

Fico's comments came after EU leaders on Thursday reaffirmed their political, economic and military support for Ukraine but stopped short of backing any specific funding mechanism, as they failed to agree on a plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance new loans for Ukraine, after divisions resurfaced at a European Council summit.

Slovakia suspended state military aid to Ukraine when Fico's government came to power in 2023, but continued to allow commercial arms sales.

Fico has taken a different stance on the war than most EU countries, arguing that the solution does not lie on the battlefield.

EU leaders agreed on Thursday to help Ukraine meet "urgent financial needs" over the next two years, but postponed a decision on using frozen Russian assets to finance a 140 billion euro loan for Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the money could be used immediately to strengthen air defence, aviation and frontline positions.

Slovakia and Hungary, which are buyers of Russian energy, are now facing challenges due to US sanctions on Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, which are set to take effect next month.

Asked today about these risks, Fico said that the Slovak refinery Slovnaft is part of the Hungarian oil and gas group MOL and is not itself a buyer of oil.

"We don't look at it that way right now," Fico said in his first comments since the US announced sanctions last week.

On Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Hungary is working to find a way to circumvent US sanctions.