IFC Sides With Effecting Renewable Energy Initiatives In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The International Finance Corporation (IFC, a member of the World Bank Group) is ready to provide technical support in the implementation of renewable energy sources (RES) projects in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This intention was voiced during a meeting on December 19 between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and a delegation headed by IFC Regional Vice President for Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean in the World Bank Group (WBG) Garcia Mora.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting discussed issues of cooperation between the Ministry and IFC on RES development projects, including offshore wind power.

The Minister noted that, together with the IFC and the WBG, a roadmap for offshore wind energy was prepared.

The sides discussed the need to expand the use of offshore wind energy, strengthen the country's power grids, and plan to export energy from RES.

The accelerated implementation of RES projects is in line with Azerbaijan's green development goals and the global climate agenda.

The IFC Vice President welcomed Azerbaijan's ambitious goals and achievements in the field of green energy, taking into account the country's vast potential.

The sides also exchanged views on green energy exports from the Caspian Sea to Europe and from Nakhchivan to Türkiye, as well as on energy transition, energy efficiency, green hydrogen, the use of electric vehicles, and other issues.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel