IFC Sides With Effecting Renewable Energy Initiatives In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The
International Finance Corporation (IFC, a member of the World Bank
Group) is ready to provide technical support in the implementation
of renewable energy sources (RES) projects in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This intention was voiced during a meeting on December 19
between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and a
delegation headed by IFC Regional Vice President for Europe, Latin
America, and the Caribbean in the World Bank Group (WBG) Garcia
Mora.
According to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting discussed
issues of cooperation between the Ministry and IFC on RES
development projects, including offshore wind power.
The Minister noted that, together with the IFC and the WBG, a
roadmap for offshore wind energy was prepared.
The sides discussed the need to expand the use of offshore wind
energy, strengthen the country's power grids, and plan to export
energy from RES.
The accelerated implementation of RES projects is in line with
Azerbaijan's green development goals and the global climate
agenda.
The IFC Vice President welcomed Azerbaijan's ambitious goals and
achievements in the field of green energy, taking into account the
country's vast potential.
The sides also exchanged views on green energy exports from the
Caspian Sea to Europe and from Nakhchivan to Türkiye, as well as on
energy transition, energy efficiency, green hydrogen, the use of
electric vehicles, and other issues.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107625664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.