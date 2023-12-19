EU chief condemns Israel for aiming at civilians

(MENAFN) In a powerful social media post on Monday, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed deep concern and condemnation for what he described as Israel's indiscriminate targeting of civilians in Gaza. Borrell called for an "urgent humanitarian pause" in the military operations, highlighting the alarming lack of distinction in Israel's actions, particularly referencing recent incidents that resulted in the deaths of worshippers, Israeli hostages, and hundreds of civilians at the hands of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).



The diplomat emphasized the need to address the high civilian casualty toll in Gaza, echoing similar concerns raised by the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Borrell pointed to a Sunday op-ed co-authored by the United Kingdom's David Cameron and Germany's Annalena Baerbock, as well as remarks made by France's Catherine Colonna during a press conference.



The killing of a Palestinian Christian mother and daughter by an Israeli sniper at the enclave's only Catholic Church on Saturday drew international condemnation, including from Pope Francis. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, in a statement, described the incident as a cold-blooded shooting inside the Parish premises, emphasizing that there were no belligerents present and no warnings given. The Israel Defense Forces are reportedly investigating the incident.



Furthermore, Borrell highlighted another incident where the IDF killed three Israeli hostages who had escaped their captors in Shejaiya on Friday. A preliminary report concluded that the IDF's actions violated its own rules of engagement. The three unarmed men, dressed in civilian clothing and waving white flags, were allegedly shot by a soldier who claimed to feel threatened.



The European Union foreign policy chief's condemnation adds to the growing international criticism of Israel's military operations in Gaza, raising concerns about the impact on civilian populations and urging immediate action to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.



