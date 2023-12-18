Natural Fashion plans to tap the UAE fashion industry

(MENAFN- Publsh) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 December 2023:



Natural Fashion, a newly-launched brand plans to tap the UAE fashion industry and is keen to create more awareness of the brand to women across the UAE.



“We are a sustainable women’s fashion brand focusing on providing high quality, mainly natural materials such as 100% linen. This ensures our customers have longevity in their clothes” said Ella Swan, fashion designer and founder of Natural Fashion.



Swan added that their top priority is to provide timeless, trans seasonal pieces to help minimize waste. She mentioned “We aren't saying we are 100% perfect but we take steps on a daily basis in order to make the fashion industry more environmentally friendly”.



Swan mentioned they are teamed up with a non profit organization, called One Tree Planted. Every month, Natural Fashion selects a new place and plants a tree for every order placed in that month. She mentioned “In November we planted trees in Australia”.



“We want to have a more positive impact on the environment, as we grow as a company. As of now we are only 4 months old and ship carbon neutral on all orders, plant trees on all orders, use mainly sustainable and natural materials and use eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging etc. However as we grow, the impact we want to have is so much more. We are aiming to change the outlook of the fashion industry and make slow fashion the new normal. We hope in the future to expand and have a Natural Fashion non-profit as well that focuses mainly on these concerns”.



Natural Fashion’s new collection just launched on December 8th 2023, with a range of items from casual wear to evening wear. Swan mentioned, they also have a knitwear drop coming on January 8th also.



“Natural Fashion makes you look good, feel good and be confident. Make an impact on your style and environment at the same time”. Swan concluded.



MENAFN18122023006913014898ID1107616240