Nadiha Ali Passes Away

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Nadiha Ali, second daughter of Unique Group's Managing Director Mohd Noor Ali and Chairperson Salina Ali, passed away, reportedly, over a road accident in Chicago of the US on December 6.



She was 37 years of old at the time of her demise. She will be laid to rest after a namaj-e-janaza in the US, said a press release of Unique Group on December 7.

Special prayers will be offered at Unique Group's head office and all units of the group, added the release.



The Bangladesh Monitor expresses its deepest sympathy and condolences at the sudden and unfortunate demise of Nadiha Ali to the grieving family members the departed is survived by. May Allah grant her Jannat.



