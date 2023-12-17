MENA Karting Championship Ends With Celebration Of Regional Talent

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Morocco clinched the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup after topping overall standings on the final day at the Lusail International Circuit's (LIC) karting track yesterday, with hosts Qatar finishing a creditable third. The United Arab Emirates took the runners-up spot.

The three-day championship – organised by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) – concluded yesterday with 165 drivers from 15 countries testing each other's driving skills in six different race categories and age groups, bringing together a diverse set of talent from the MENA region.

Morocco had two winners on the final day which helped them bag the overall title. Nahil El Gahoudi won in the Micro Max category (8 - 11 years), while Nodir Kabbage emerged triumphant in the DD2 Masters (31+ years).



QMMF and LIC President Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Latif Al Mannai and Executive Director of QMMF and CEO of LIC Amro Al Hamad with Qatar drivers who made a clean sweep in the RD1 Elite Sprint with Khalid Al Maraghi winning ahead Ahmad Kakhroo (left) and Omar Aswat.

Qatar drivers made a clean sweep in the RD1 Elite Sprint with Khalid Al Maraghi winning comprehensively ahead of compatriots Ahmad Kakhroo and Omar Aswat. The biggest cheer of the day though was reserved for Palestine's Tamem Mustafa, who finished third in the Micro Max category.

UAE had success in the two events with Faris Haroun winning the Mini Max (10 - 13 years) title ahead of countryman Derek Rivera, while Georges Nassar topped the Senior Max (14+ years) category, where Qatar's Bader Al Sulaiti finished third.

The Junior Max (12 - 15 years) title was won by Zain ElHommossany of Egypt with Tameem Hassiba of Qatar finishing third. In the DD2 (15+ years), Matthias Njeim of Lebanon emerged victorious.

The podium winners were awarded trophies in a vibrant closing ceremony. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Latif Al Mannai, President of QMMF and LIC, Amro Al Hamad, Executive Director of QMMF and CEO of LIC, along with Valerio Lachizi, Secretary General for Sport at the FIA, presented the awards.

Al Mannai said:“We are honoured to host exceptional talent from the Middle East and North Africa at LIC's karting track. The MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup empowers drivers in the region and provides a stage for them to display their outstanding skills. I extend my gratitude to all participating countries and talented drivers. I would also like to thank FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for his efforts to empower the youth and develop talent through this championship.”

FIA President Mohamed Ben Sulayem, who could not make it to the closing ceremony, lauded QMMF for organising the event and hoped to attend the 2024 and 2025 editions of the MENA Karting Championship, which will also be held in Qatar.

Sulayem said:“The fourth edition of the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup has been a resounding success. A huge congratulations to Morocco for winning the MENA Nations Cup and to the rest of the winners and to all participants from across the region. It is wonderful to see this event, which I founded in 2020, continue to grow. Events like these are aligned with the FIA's new Karting strategy and are essential to our goal of doubling motorsport participation worldwide. We must also thank QMMF, its President Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Latif Al Mannai and the CEO of the Lusail International Circuit Amro Al Hamad for their support and I look forward to attending next year.”