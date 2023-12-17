Kia Jordan and Music Whale Organize an Open Day in Support of Palestine

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan - December 16, 2023) — In a show of solidarity with the families in the Gaza Strip, the National Arab Motors Company—Kia Jordan, in cooperation with the Music Whale Institute, organized an open day at the theater in Kia Town to demonstrate support for Palestine.

The joint effort between the organizers of the open day was driven by a common goal: to foster awareness of the Palestinian struggle among the younger generations. This event aimed to emphasize the significance of demonstrating support in diverse ways, all while incorporating music as a means of active participation in the resistance.

The open day witnessed a multitude of engaging events, with one standout being a musical performance by the students of the Music Whale Institute. Delighting their parents, friends, and family members who were in attendance, they showcased renditions of traditional Palestinian songs. Adding to the event, a charity bazaar was set up, offering an array of products that drew inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Palestine.

Mohammad Alayyan, the CEO of National Arab Motors—Kia Jordan, emphasized that this initiative is an embodiment of unwavering humanitarian principles. He believes that these values should never be compromised, no matter the circumstances. Moreover, he highlighted how this endeavor aligns with the ongoing efforts of the company to provide support to the Palestine cause.

From his side, Tariq Younis, Founder and General Manager of the Music Whale Institute, said it is essential for younger generations to comprehend the current situation in a manner suitable for their age. To achieve this, we have planned an event that aims to not only connect children to the Palestinian cause but also provide them with a platform to express their solidarity. We believe that art is the best medium to accomplish this. Younis also expressed his appreciation to the National Arab Motors—Kia Jordan for organizing and hosting the event in Kia Town.





