(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gangtok, 15 December 2023: BOSSE hosted 52nd annual conference of COBSE on the theme: ï¿1⁄2Implementing NEP 2020: Role of School Education Boardsï¿1⁄2, was held from 23-25 November, 2023.

Several eminent dignitaries including Sh. Kunga Nima Lepcha, the Education Minister of Sikkim; Laxman Prasad Acharya, the Governor of Sikkim; Sh. Hemant Goyal, Conference Chief Patron and Group Chairperson, BOSSE; Dr. Kuldeep Agarwal, Conference Chairperson and Chairperson, BOSSE; Ms. Asano Sekhose, President COBSE and Chairperson, Nagaland Board; Sh. GP Upadhyay (IAS), Advisor Mines & Geology Department, Government of Sikkim; Sh. Sonam Denzongpa, Principal Director, Education Department, officers from 39 School Education Boards as well as Faculty and students from different universities of the state appeared at the conference.

They shed light on various technical issues like Philosophy of NEP 2020, Implementation of NEP at DEI schools, international scenario of school education, knowledge and wisdom in existing education system, and universal access of education. The programme included the release of a special number of SAHODAYA and telephone directory published by COBSE, as well as Secondary and Sr. Secondary Curriculum booklets of BOSSE.



About BOSSE:

The Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education (BOSSE), Sikkim, is an open schooling board that aims to cater to the varied academic needs of the divergent group of students up to pre-degree level including Secondary/Senior Secondary, skill and vocational education. BOSSE is open schooling education board in Sikkim, was established under Act No. 14 of 2020 of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, passed on 21-09-2020, according to the Sikkim Act 2020 to promulgate and disseminate the open schooling education at state & national level passed on 21-09-2020, according to the Sikkim Act 2020 to promulgate and disseminate the open schooling education at state & national level.



