               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mahinda Rajapaksa Re-Elected As SLPP Leader


12/15/2023 2:18:40 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 15 (newsin) – Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa re-elected as leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) a short while ago at the 2nd party convention being held at the Sugathadasa Stadium.

The event got underway at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium this afternoon (15 Dec.), under the patronage of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and National Organiser Basil Rajapaksa.

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN15122023000191011043ID1107604941

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search