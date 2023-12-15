Mahinda Rajapaksa Re-Elected As SLPP Leader

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 15 (newsin) – Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa re-elected as leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) a short while ago at the 2nd party convention being held at the Sugathadasa Stadium.

The event got underway at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium this afternoon (15 Dec.), under the patronage of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and National Organiser Basil Rajapaksa.

