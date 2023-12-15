Kyrgyzstan Proposes Convening Business Forum With United States In C5+1 Format

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 15. The
Kyrgyzstan delegation proposed hosting the business forum within
the C5+1 framework in Kyrgyzstan to facilitate expanding business
ties between entrepreneurs from Central Asia and the US, Trend reports.
As per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, this was
stated during the economic working group meeting involving
representatives from Central Asian countries and the US in the C5+1
format.
The Kyrgyz delegation, headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs Aibek Moldogaziev, co-chaired the meeting alongside the
American side represented by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central
and South Asian Affairs, John Mark Pommersheim.
Discussions at the meeting covered topics including sanctions,
export controls, banking matters, and attracting investments in the
private sector. Constructive exchanges of views on these matters
occurred between the delegations of Central Asian countries and the
US.
Specifically, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan expressed interest
in establishing direct correspondent relationships between
commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan and the US, aimed at creating
favorable conditions for foreign trade activities.
Additionally, the Kyrgyz side informed meeting participants
about Kyrgyzstan's potential in economic development, investment
attraction, fostering a conducive business environment, and
emphasized the importance of practically implementing the outlined
C5+1 plans and objectives.
