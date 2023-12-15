               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kyrgyzstan Proposes Convening Business Forum With United States In C5+1 Format


12/15/2023 5:19:19 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 15. The Kyrgyzstan delegation proposed hosting the business forum within the C5+1 framework in Kyrgyzstan to facilitate expanding business ties between entrepreneurs from Central Asia and the US, Trend reports.

As per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, this was stated during the economic working group meeting involving representatives from Central Asian countries and the US in the C5+1 format.

The Kyrgyz delegation, headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Aibek Moldogaziev, co-chaired the meeting alongside the American side represented by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central and South Asian Affairs, John Mark Pommersheim.

Discussions at the meeting covered topics including sanctions, export controls, banking matters, and attracting investments in the private sector. Constructive exchanges of views on these matters occurred between the delegations of Central Asian countries and the US.

Specifically, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in establishing direct correspondent relationships between commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan and the US, aimed at creating favorable conditions for foreign trade activities.

Additionally, the Kyrgyz side informed meeting participants about Kyrgyzstan's potential in economic development, investment attraction, fostering a conducive business environment, and emphasized the importance of practically implementing the outlined C5+1 plans and objectives.

