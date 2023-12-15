Finland Set To Sign Defence Deal With US

(MENAFN- IANS) Helsinki, Dec 15 (IANS) The government of Finland has decided to sign the so-called Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) with the US, which would allow American armed forces to use 15 of the Nordic nation's military areas.

he government published the DCA document on Thursday, which would grant US soldiers access to Finland's air force bases, naval bases, garrison areas, training areas, storage areas and Border Guard barracks, reports Xinhua news agency.

The DCA would enable the American forces to preposition defense equipment, supplies and material in the territory of Finland, and would allow for the entry and movement of US aircraft, vessels and vehicles.

In August 2022, Finland opened negotiations with the US on a DCA.

These were concluded in October this year.

The government of Finland proposes to authorise Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen (or in his absence Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen) to sign the DCA on December 18 in Washington D.C.

Since the DCA contains provisions of a legislative nature, it is subject to approval by Finland's Parliament.

