Reemployability Celebrates Two Decades Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRANDON, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReEmployAbility, a pioneering force in the Return-to-Work niche, proudly marks its 20th anniversary, a significant milestone highlighting two decades of unwavering commitment to facilitating successful Return-to-Work assignments for injured workers nationwide.

Founded on December 3rd, 2003, ReEmployAbility has emerged as a leader in the industry, prioritizing worker-centered approaches to facilitate recovery and employee connection. The past two decades have been marked by the relentless pursuit of excellence, ensuring unparalleled service for clients and injured workers. This commitment has marked ReEmployAbility as an industry leader in Return-to-Work.

ReEmployAbility has grown its Nonprofit Partner Network to include over 45,000 locations across the United States, contributed millions of volunteer hours to communities in need, and successfully helped thousands of injured workers with their recovery with its Transition2Work program.

Since 2003, ReEmployAbility has forged new standards with Transition2Work. ReEmployAbility's Return-to-Work services was an innovative solution for workers' compensation claims, seeing remarkable success.

Debra Livingston, ReEmployAbility's CEO, remarked on this achievement by stating the following: "What was once a vision, has evolved into a thriving, dynamic company. When ReEmployAbility was founded, the concept of placing injured workers in nonprofit organizations did not exist. We are now 'best practices' for a comprehensive Return-to-Work program and referenced in industry articles, newsletters, and educational platforms." She imparted, "Our dedicated team's commitment to excellence, innovative thinking, and hard work has transformed ReEmployAbility into the powerhouse it is in the Insurance Industry. I am so excited to see ReEmployAbility's continued success."

As ReEmployAbility celebrates its 20th anniversary, the company extends its gratitude to clients, nonprofit partners, injured workers, and employees who have contributed to its success. ReEmployAbility is excited to see how the Transition2Work program continues to make a difference for injured workers and communities daily.

About ReEmployAbility :

With over 20 years in business, ReEmployAbility is the largest national provider of early return-to-work (RTW) services and transitional employment. Their Transition2Work® program offers employers a cost-effective solution to modified light duty assignments, reducing claim costs while giving the injured employee time to heal. Utilizing an accredited, national network of not-for-profit partners, they help employers accommodate injured workers in the transition back to work

by connecting people to a greater purpose so they can have a better life. For more information, call 866-663-9880, or visit .

