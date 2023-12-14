Diverse Egypt: An Award-Winning And Safe Travel Destination With Many New Offers

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Unforgettable adventures, exciting experiences, and warm sunshine: the award-winning holiday hotspot of Egypt offers something for all travellers this winter. While the winter chill is setting in and the world is eagerly looking forward to the holiday season, the country on the Nile is proving to be a fascinating and affordable destination for a winter holiday in the sun.

Unique Experiences and Adventures

In a time when travel is not just about the destination but the experiences that come with it, the land of pharaohs, pyramids, and the lush River Nile delta stands tall as a destination worth exploring, whether travellers are seeking immersive urban experiences in Cairo and Alexandria, personalised river cruises, unique desert adventures or some of the world's best snorkelling and scuba diving sites in the Red Sea.

"Tourism has changed in recent years. More and more travellers are coming to Egypt because the country offers them diverse and unique experiences and they feel safe here. Our endeavour is to offer every guest a trip that allows them to relax and unwind as well as get to know our rich culture," says Ahmed Issa, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities. "Last year we saw an influx of visitors during the cold months, and we expect millions of travellers to come again this year to escape the winter."

Significant Investments in Popular Tourist Spots

Significant investments have been made in Egyptian destinations, including restoring and developing archaeological sites and opening new museums and hotels. Highlights include the Graeco-Roman Museum reopening in Alexandria, the restoration of the Great Hypostyle Hall in the Karnak Temple and the Valley of the Kings, and the new Grand Egyptian Museum opening in early 2024 near Cairo.

Sustainability Is Becoming Increasingly Important

With an increasing focus on sustainability, Egypt offers plenty of opportunities for those looking for eco-friendly ways to connect with nature, cultural and historical heritage and people. For example, many tour operators offer packages that include stays in eco-friendly accommodation and support local businesses. The country is also home to a number of eco-lodges, including Eco Nubia on the once deserted island of Bigeh, which has become an internationally renowned attraction and recognized by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

That's not all, as destinations such as Cairo and various resorts along the Red Sea coast between El Gouna and Marsa Alam are also involved in environmental certification programmes. Sharm el-Sheikh was even recently recognised as the best sustainable tourist city by the Arab Union for Tourism Media (AUTM).

A Record Year for Tourism

According to Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, more than seven million tourists visited Egypt during the first half of 2023. The country, which features as a Best Value Destination on the newly released Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2024 lis t, is on target to attract 15 million tourists this year. Another important reason for this: even in times like these, Egypt is known as one of the safest travel destinations in the world.

For more information, visit Experience Egypt .

