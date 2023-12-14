Pendella Technologies Forges Strategic Alliance With Hyke To Revolutionize Individual Life Insurance Coverage

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Pendella Technologies, a dynamic and rapidly expanding technology company committed to eradicating bias in life insurance, proudly announces a strategic partnership with HYKE, a cutting-edge technology firm renowned for empowering consumers with insights into protection gaps within their financial profiles.

The collaborative venture between Pendella Technologies and HYKE marks a significant milestone in Pendella's growth strategy, underlining its unwavering dedication to revolutionizing the insurance landscape. This partnership is poised to foster awareness and introduce innovative solutions to enhance the financial well-being of individuals nationwide.

The life insurance market is undergoing a transformative phase as it adapts to an increasingly digitized landscape and seeks new avenues to provide comprehensive individual policies to a customer base that remains largely uninsured. Presently, approximately 50 percent of U.S. households lack individual life insurance coverage, relying instead on employer-provided group coverage, which falls short in both coverage depth and portability.

By joining forces with HYKE, Pendella aims to bridge this coverage gap by offering personalized insights and actionable recommendations, prioritized by importance, both in the present and as life circumstances evolve. This partnership streamlines the process for consumers, facilitating tailored solutions that meet their specific needs and budgets. Moreover, it will raise awareness about the importance of individual life insurance at a time when many individuals lack essential information about its workings.

"At Pendella Technologies, we acknowledge the substantial gap in life insurance coverage that has left many individuals without adequate protection for the unexpected. Through our partnership with HYKE, we aim to provide consumers with the guidance and trust necessary to understand the significance of insurance and make informed decisions when choosing individual coverage policies to safeguard their families." said Bob Gaydos, CEO and Founder of Pendella Technologies.

"The digital advisory engine developed by HYKE establishes trust and confidence in the way consumers engage with insurance, transforming the insurance landscape both now and over time. This collaborative effort not only provides personalized insights and recommendations but also empowers individuals to take control of their insurance and benefits journey." remarked Glen J. Kvadus, Chief Growth Officer of HYKE.

This strategic alliance between Pendella Technologies and HYKE stands as a testament to their shared commitment to reshaping the insurance landscape and ensuring that individuals across the nation receive the protection they deserve.

About Pendella

Pendella is a technology company that exists to make the financial protection of individual life and disability insurance available to all people, regardless of age, health status, or income level. Pendella's full-stack, enterprise SaaS solution is powered by artificial intelligence and big data to automate underwriting and deliver a simple and intuitive experience to thousands of people through partnerships with top-rated insurance carriers and distributors. White-label customization enables a seamless end-to-end experience, providing life and disability insurance in minutes with no paperwork, no medical exams, and minimal effort.

About HYKE

HYKE is a global consumer engagement company, providing guidance to consumers faced with complex choices across medical, life and P&C insurance coverage. Leveraging a proprietary Protection Score, HYKE offers a comprehensive suite of personalized solutions that empower individuals, employers and insurance providers to make informed decisions and reduce costs. The core objective of HYKE is to help people better understand the value of insurance and give them the confidence to choose what best suits their needs.

