HIMOINSA Opens New Production Center For Lighting Towers And Battery Systems

HIMOINSA has opened a new factory for lighting towers and battery energy and storage distribution systems.

MURCIA, SPAIN, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Yanmar Group company HIMOINSA has opened its newest factory in Europe, signaling a strategic move in its growth plan. The 5,000 m2 facility will produce lighting towers and battery energy storage and distribution systems (BESS).The initiative aligns with HIMOINSA's growth and product segmentation plan, continuing its strategy of having dedicated factories for each product category. This innovative production facility in Europe emphasizes the company's commitment to its electrification strategy and marks its fourth facility in Europe, contributing to the global network of nine production centers.Francisco Gracia, President and CEO of HIMOINSA, emphasized the company's commitment to its product strategy.“We are significantly increasing our production capacity for lighting towers, consolidating our leadership in this market. Simultaneously, we are reaffirming our commitment to electrification by establishing a production center dedicated to the production of equipment battery-powered and hybrid systems.”The company is committed to offering sustainable solutions alongside its range of traditional gas and diesel power generation systems. This commitment, outlined in HIMOINSA's electrification strategy, is gaining momentum in its Mobile Power product portfolio, and will be progressively deployed across all business units including On Site, Power Solutions, and Telecom Power.These new facilities provide a total production capacity of 7,000 units per year and have been designed to incorporate the latest technology in the manufacturing processes of lighting towers and battery power storage and distribution systems, thereby maximizing product quality and optimizing production processes.The official opening event of these facilities in Spain was attended by members of HIMOINSA's Global Management Team (GMT) and representatives of Yanmar Holdings. Tetsuya Yamamoto, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Representative Director at Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., visited the new production center and expressed his interest in the innovation and efficiency of this new project."I am thrilled to see the new factory and congratulate the team on their achievement. Himoinsa's solutions exceed customer requirements, and I am confident that this new facility will have a positive impact on the Yanmar Group's mission to build a sustainable future,” said Yamamoto.“Himoinsa's quick response to industry needs with the launch of their battery-powered generator is a significant milestone for the Yanmar Green Challenge 2050 initiative, and I appreciate their efforts to enhance our value proposition as a group."Strategy to lead the global lighting tower marketHIMOINSA has defined its growth strategy to become a global leader in the lighting tower market. The commissioning of this new factory, which represents a major increase in production capacity in Europe, highlights HIMOINSA's growth potential in the lighting tower sector, not only in terms of the new models it has recently launched on the market, but also in terms of other models that will be unveiled in the first half of next year.As part of its segmentation and growth strategy, the company has decided to recruit Product Managers who can lead each of the different product segments. In the case of lighting towers, the Global Product Manager is José Cerezuela, who has extensive international experience in the power, construction and mining sectors.“The global market for lighting towers is expected to reach 1.5 billion dollars in 2027,” said Cerezuela. He emphasized that HIMOINSA's European production capacity is 5,000 units annually, with additional production at factories in Asia and America.“We will combine the manufacture of diesel, hybrid and electric towers, focusing at all times on innovation, connectivity, efficiency and safety, with the aim of becoming a leading manufacturer in the international market.”In addition, taking advantage of the synergies with Yanmar, HIMOINSA's parent company, the engineering teams of the two both companies are working together on the design of exclusive new lighting tower engines, ensuring compliance with international standards such as Stage V, Tier 4F and others.Electrification: Energy Storage and Distribution SystemsThe new factory has a production capacity of 2,000 units per year for battery power storage and distribution systems.The production line that is currently in operation manufactures EHR | Battery Power Generator models up to 60 kWh but by next year the company will be able to manufacture new models up to 300 kWh.“Our development plan for new battery-powered systems envisages the development of units of up to 2MW,” explains Agustín Rodrigo, Storage Product Manager at HIMOINSA, who reiterates the company's strong commitment to its electrification strategy and the importance of this new production center as a driving force in this process.HIMOINSA is reinforcing its policy of reducing its carbon footprint and prioritizing environmental responsibility, as well as the search for innovative and environmentally friendly solutions in all its operations, in order to contribute to a more sustainable future.About HIMOINSAFounded in 1982, HIMOINSA is a leading designer and manufacturer of power technology solutions. It supplies power generation equipment in the international market: generator sets, lighting towers, and power storage and distribution systems.Its complete product range allows it to satisfy the power needs of the international market in compliance with local standards and regulations, thanks to the strategic location of its factories and its research and development centers on all five continents.The company manufactures generator sets for continuous, emergency and PRP applications, designed with a thoroughly researched scope of supply to meet the specific demands of each sector: residential, industrial, telecommunications, data centers, construction, mining, etc.In 2015, HIMOINSA became part of the Yanmar Group (Japan, 1912), a renowned company in the international market, leader in the design and manufacture of industrial and marine engines, agricultural and construction equipment, etc. From that moment on, HIMOINSA became part of Yanmar Energy System (YES), Yanmar's power division.About YanmarWith beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933. A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar is a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, from small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine, to machine tools, and components - Yanmar's global business operations span seven domains. On land, at sea, and in the city, Yanmar provides advanced solutions to the challenges customers face, towards realizing A Sustainable Future. For more details, please visit the official website of Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

