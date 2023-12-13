New Book Release Parkinson's: How To Reduce Symptoms Through Exercise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parkinson's: How to Reduce Symptoms Through Exercise is an educational book and roadmap that helps people with Parkinson's and their Care Team learn how to use exercise to reduce and manage their symptoms.

- Professor Bastiaan R. Bloem, PhD, MD, FRCPE WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Contact information: Kristine Meldrum, 515.250.5124, ...Book Release: Parkinson's: How to Reduce Symptoms Through Exercise Author Kristine Meldrum, BA. ACE. with Dr. Jay Alberts, Vice Chair of Innovations in the Neurological Institute, The Cleveland & Professor Daniel M. Corcos, Prof. of Neuroscience, Northwestern UniversityRelease date: Book Release Date December 14, 2023For immediate releaseParkinson's: How to Reduce Symptoms Through Exercise is an educational book and roadmap that helps people with Parkinson's and their Care Team learn how to use exercise to reduce and manage their symptoms. "Every Person with Parkinson's or Parkinsonism Should Read This Book. This new book, Parkinson's: How to Reduce Symptoms Through Exercise, is long overdue. Written by recognized experts in the field, this highly readable book comprehensively summarizes the state-of-the-art evidence in the field of exercise and Parkinson's disease. The book is richly filled with personal stories, both of individuals living with Parkinson's and the scientists who have helped build the evidence to support the merits of exercise as a genuine therapy." writes in the Foreword, PD Expert Professor Bastiaan R. Bloem, PhD, MD, FRCPE, the Netherlands; read more of this and about the book at .The book will be available on Amazon on December 14, 2023.The book explains in detail the benefits of specific types of exercise for those with PD. Based on scientific studies and the author's recommendations, this book gives instructions on how to make your own "PD Exercise Cocktail PlanTM." The many detailed chapters and appendixes provide a resource to guide people with PD throughout their entire PD journey."Parkinson's: How to Reduce Symptoms Through Exercise is the most powerful resource in your Parkinson's toolbox. This book provides examples of how to manage your PD symptoms through exercise and is filled with real-life stories of people with Parkinson's who have had life-changing results using the principles in this book. Don't wait; read this book now. I waited eight years before I started to use exercise as a treatment tool against Parkinson's. I wish I had this resource 20 years ago when I was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.”Jimmy Choi a three-time American Ninja Warrior. A person with Parkinson's Disease“This is a must-read book for anyone newly diagnosed or anyone who has had Parkinson's for years! This book lays out the science behind Parkinson's exercise and explains why it is vital for people with Parkinson's to find an exercise program and stick with it. Exercise is medicine. So, pick up this book-and keep your hands up!”Kristy Rose Follmar. Cofounder, Rock Steady Boxing. Three-time world Champion Boxer, 2022 Inductee to the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame"If you want to take back control from Parkinson's Disease, you should stop what you are doing right now and buy this book. The stories at the beginning and end will inspire you with life-changing results for people living with Parkinson's Disease. Packed in between these vignettes is everything you need to get you off your butt and find an exercise program that will help you retard the progression of the disease. There are extensive peer-reviewed references, multiple exercise regimens, and recipes for motivation-even the clever idea of naming your exercise program after the name of your favorite drink! Read it from front to back, or pick and choose what interests you. No matter how you do it, make these ideas part of your plan for attacking Parkinson's Disease."Linda K. Olson, MD, Award-winning Author, A person with Parkinson's, Triple Amputee

Kristine Meldrum

Kristine Meldrum, Author

+1 515-250-5124

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn