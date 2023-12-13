Air Pollution Control Systems Market Soars, Expected CAGR Of 7.8% Leading To A US$ 178.8 Billion Valuation By 2033 | FMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the air pollution control systems market is projected to reach US$ 84.3 billion by 2023 and US$ 178.8 billion by 2033 growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Increasing pollution levels and respiratory issues are expected to drive demand for air pollution control systems.Intending to reduce air pollution and harmful emissions, governments around the world have adopted stricter environmental regulations. With industries looking for compliant and efficient solutions, air pollution control systems are booming. A growing focus on sustainability and the transition to cleaner energy sources are driving the demand for air pollution control technologies. As industries strive for sustainability, they're trying to reduce their carbon footprints and adopt cleaner practices. As a result, air pollution control systems will be in high demand.Request for a Sample of this Research Report:The development of air pollution control technologies has led to more effective and cost-effective solutions. As a result of technological developments in electrostatic precipitators, fabric filters, scrubbers, and catalytic converters, their performance has been improved and they have become increasingly attractive to various industry sectors. The demand for air pollution control systems continues to rise as industrialization continues to expand in developing countries. As a result of environmental concerns, governments and industries in the region are increasingly investing in cleaner technologies.Key Takeaways from the Air Pollution Control Systems Market:The Chinese market for air pollution control systems is expected to reach US$ 19.8 billion by 2023.By product, scrubbers are expected to register a 7.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.According to industry analysts, air pollution control systems demand will increase by 72.60% market share in the United States by 2033.The United Kingdom air pollution control systems market is expected to expand at a 7.5% CAGR by 2033.South Korea's air pollution control market is predicted to reach US$ 10.2 billion by 2033.By application, the chemical industry is expected to generate sales growth at a 7.5% CAGR.“As awareness grows about clean indoor air and changing environmental dynamics, the demand for Air Pollution Control Systems surges. Integration of AI and automation not only addresses these concerns but also creates promising avenues for innovation and market expansion.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).Competitive Landscape and Recent Development in Air Pollution Control Systems Market:Air pollution control systems are dominated by many key players offering a wide range of products in the market. Innovating products and offering competitive prices are some of the factors that affect the level of competition among these businesses.As Research and development are intensively pursued by the company to meet customer needs, introduce a range of new products, and enhance performance. Companies expand their market presence by partnering with others, merging, and acquiring other companies.Market Developments Include:In May 2023, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board introduced a fleet of five mobile monitoring vans to monitor the quality of the air in Pune and Mumbai. Installation of the system in the vehicles is currently underway, and they will soon be functional. The monitoring vans are currently being inducted; once they are done, they will be used to collect data on ambient air quality.In July 2023, Pollution Systems, Inc. (PSI) announced the revamped website at . Visitors to the site can enjoy an intuitive experience, regardless of how they access it on desktop or mobile, due to its clean and straightforward design. The website's new design emphasizes a solutions-driven approach. Providing the best industrial air pollution control solutions is the goal of Pollution Control Systems.Seize this Opportunity: Buy Now for a Thorough ReportKey Players in the Air Pollution Control Systems Market:1. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.2. Beltran Technologies Inc.3. Elex aG4. Feida Group Company Limited5. FLSmidth & Co. A/S6. Fujian Long King Co. Ltd.7. Hamon8. John Wood Group Plc9. KC Cottrell Co., Ltd.10. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems LtdSegmentation Analysis of the Air Pollution Control Systems Market:By Product:ScrubbersThermal OxidizersCatalytic ConvertersElectrostatic PrecipitatorsOthersBy Application:ChemicalIron & SteelPower GenerationCementOthersBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeSouth Asia and the PacificEast AsiaMiddle East and AfricaAuthored By:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Authored By:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

