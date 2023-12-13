Funds Allocated To The State Roads Agency Of Azerbaijan - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures for capital repair of roads in Absheron district, Trend reports.

According to the decree, for the purpose of capital repair of roads on the territory of Saray settlement of Absheron district, from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.31.25 of "Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investments (investment expenditures)" approved by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 3720 dated January 23, 2023, to allocate 1.2 million manat ($705,882) to the State Agency of Roads of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry is to provide financing in the amount specified in Part 1 of this decree.

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is to provide for the distribution of expenditures on state capital investments in the draft state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 the necessary financial means for completion of construction of the highway specified in part 1 of this decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is to solve issues arising from this decree.

